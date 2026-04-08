ATPU, DCI raid in Eastleigh recovers hundreds of Al-Shabaab combat uniforms destined for Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 — A multi-agency security team has recovered hundreds of combat uniforms linked to the Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadist group Al-Shabaab, following an operation in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The raid, led by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), targeted a suspected terror logistics network, resulting in the seizure of 725 combat uniforms and additional apparel believed to be destined for militant use.

DCI said the intelligence-led operation was triggered by an earlier interception on April 6 in Dhobley, a border town in Somalia’s Lower Juba Region.

“On that date, Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) seized 25 bales packed with suspected Al-Shabaab full camouflage uniforms, an alarming discovery that pointed to a wider cross-border supply chain,” the agency said on Wednesday.

The discovery prompted a cross-border investigation that traced part of the consignment to a parcel handling outlet in Eastleigh.

Officers recovered 11 bales from a logistics facility identified as Gaani Parcel Express, each containing 60 full camouflage uniforms and 120 T-shirts.

An additional bale discovered at a nearby storage facility, Vision Point Express, contained 65 uniforms and 120 T-shirts, bringing the total number of uniforms recovered to 725.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the manager of Gaani Parcel Express, Omar Elmi Issack, arranged for the temporary storage of the consignment after receiving it from an individual identified as Sharif,” the DCI said.

Investigators believe the shipment was part of a broader supply chain involving multiple actors and companies.

The consignment reportedly originated from China and entered Kenya through the Port of Mombasa disguised as consolidated commercial shipments before being transported to Nairobi.

“The cargo is reported to have originated from China and entered the country under the guise of consolidated shipments,” DCI said.

Police said a cargo handling firm operating from an office complex in Nairobi is suspected of facilitating the importation of a larger batch of 37 bales of uniforms.

Several individuals have been linked to the shipment’s clearance, collection, and distribution, forming what investigators described as a critical chain in the suspected logistics network.

Records show the consignment was collected on April 4 before being delivered to the Eastleigh facility, where it was temporarily stored due to space constraints.

The DCI said the shipment was reportedly destined for a suspect identified as Abdi Hakim, who remains in custody in Dhobley.

“All recovered items have been secured and documented as exhibits,” the DCI said, adding that several suspects are currently in custody under ATPU and are assisting investigators.

Security agencies said the operation demonstrates increased coordination among regional and domestic units aimed at disrupting terror financing and supply networks before attacks can be carried out.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities pursue additional suspects and seek to dismantle the wider network behind the shipment.