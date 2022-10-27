Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Uber, Bolt Drivers Stage Demos In Push For 18pc Fare Commission Cap

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Uber and Bolt drivers have staged demonstrations after the Government failed to implement a commission cap of 18 per cent on fares.

Digital drivers accuse the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for slowing implementation of the Digital Taxi Hailing Regulation that was gazetted in June 2022.

They say the demo will continue until their grievances are heard by President William Ruto as well as NTSA boss George Njao.

Digital Partners Society (DPS) National Chairman Rhayn Kanyandong told Capital Business drivers are on a go-slow as NTSA takes ages to implement the rule.

According to Kanyadong, implementation of the regulation has surpassed the 90-days period of enforcement.

The regulation seeks to cap fare commission at 18 per cent with Uber charging 25 percent and Bolt 20 per cent.

In 2020, through their lobby (the Digital Taxi Forum), digital taxi drivers asked transport regulators to cap taxi-hailing service operators’ commissions at a maximum of five percent in a raft of proposals submitted to the Senate.

The capping was set to benefit taxi partners who have for a long time decried the charges.

But, Uber protested against government plans to cut its commissions from fares by more than 40 percent, saying the move threatens earnings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, Uber Country Manager Brian Njao said that the NTSA plans to cap the commissions for taxi hailing firms at 15 percent of the fares will derail growth.

Commissions are a fraction of the fare taxi firms take, meaning the proposed rule will leave less to the companies.

“Uber is not against the NTSA regulations; we believe that they will be effective in streamlining the sector,”

“However, we are against the capping of the commission, it will cut our revenue and force the company to re-consider its investments into the country,” Njao said earlier.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mudavadi formally assumes Prime Cabinet Secretary post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Musalia Mudavadi has formally assumed the post of Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s Administration after swearing in. Mudavadi...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Head of Public Service Kinyua exits office as Felix Koskei succeeds him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Long-serving career civil servant and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has exited office after 44 years of service....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Timamy appointed ANC acting party leader after Mudavadi joins Executive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has been appointed as Amani National Congress (ANC) acting party leader. This is after Musalia...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto on Thursday chaired a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi. Top on the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

5 more officers from defunct DCI Special Unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Duale, Murkomen, Wahome bid farewell to house after nomination to CS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have bid emotional farewell...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja unveils 10-member CEC team, 6 advisors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a 10-member Chief Executive Member team, and six advisors who will...

22 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto pledges stronger Kenya-Spain ties in talks with PM Sanchez

Speaking during a meeting with the President of the Government of Kingdom of Spain Petro Sanchez, at State House, Nairobi, Dr Ruto urged Spanish...

22 hours ago