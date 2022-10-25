Sakaja rejects Sh500mn budgetary allocation for official residence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has rejected a Sh500 million budget that has been allocated to his office for the construction of official residences for him and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri.

Governor Sakaja who spoke at Kibra constituency when he accompanied President William Ruto to launch Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme said that his administration’s priority is bettering the lives of Nairobi residents, and not the construction of his official residence.

Sajaka said the money will instead be used to build markets which will benefit Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE) in Nairobi.

“I have just seen a budget which is allocating Sh500 million for the construction of governors’ and deputy governors’ houses. I have asked them to reallocate the money to other priority projects like construction of markets and creating jobs for our young people,” Sakaja stated.

“I already have a place where I live, why do I need Sh500 million for another residence. Let’s work for our people,” he added.

Early this City Hall revived plans to acquire lavish homes for for the new Nairobi Governor and deputy at a hefty cost of Sh500 million.

The plan is contained in the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.