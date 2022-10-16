Ruto vows sustained police reforms to end extrajudicial killings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — President William Ruto has vowed to end police brutality and enforced disappearances in the country as he seeks to streamline the security sector.

President Ruto said Sunday during an interdenominational prayer service at Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho County, that his administration is committed to enhancing security in the country for the sake of the safety of citizens who have historically suffered in the hands of rogue killer security gangs.

He singled out the discovery of bodies at the infamous River Yala as some of the reasons why his government is seeking to change the way of doing things.

“The security situation had deteriorated. We saw people’s bodies discovered dumped in the Yala River after being killed indiscriminately. We want to tell these guys (The opposition) that they cannot prevent us from transforming this country.”

“We want to break away from the tendencies of the past administration whose reign was characterized by intimidation and fear-mongering,” Ruto said as he took a swipe on his rival in the August 9 elections Raila Odinga.

As a demonstration of his commitment to addressing extra-judicial killings, the Head of State said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was widely blamed on the mysterious killings of Kenyans.

“I have ordered the disbandment of the SSU unit of the police that was arbitrarily executing Kenyans. That is the history we want to forget. Let our competitors not remind us of the many things they did against this country,” he said.

The SSU was disbanded Sunday following a directive from the acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow.

“All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions,” the DCI said in a statement Sunday.

The move comes as the National Police Service prepares for reorganization under the new administration led by President William Ruto.

The elite squad tasked with combating crimes has been in the spotlight following the mysterious disappearance and death of Kenyans in different parts of the country.

Special Service Unit falls within the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

The unit was created in 1999 and was previously known as Special Crime Prevention Unit before it adopted the new name in 2019 when the former DCI boss George Kinoti was at the helm.

It was created due to the increased cases of complex crimes within the country.

“It discharges its duties under the immediate supervision of the Director Operations DCI-Hqs and on several occasions assist in areas where Crime is perceived to be on the rise within the Country,” a statement posted on the DCI website on Sunday stated.

Some of the crimes that the unit was tasked to combat include cases of illegal trafficking of firearms and or ammunition, trafficking of narcotic drugs, violent robberies, cases of stealing of goods in transit, and illegal human trafficking.