Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto/FILE - State House

Kenya

Ruto vows sustained police reforms to end extrajudicial killings

Ruto said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was widely blamed on the mysterious killings of Kenyans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — President William Ruto has vowed to end police brutality and enforced disappearances in the country as he seeks to streamline the security sector.

President Ruto said Sunday during an interdenominational prayer service at Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho County, that his administration is committed to enhancing security in the country for the sake of the safety of citizens who have historically suffered in the hands of rogue killer security gangs.

He singled out the discovery of bodies at the infamous River Yala as some of the reasons why his government is seeking to change the way of doing things.

“The security situation had deteriorated. We saw people’s bodies discovered dumped in the Yala River after being killed indiscriminately. We want to tell these guys (The opposition) that they cannot prevent us from transforming this country.”

“We want to break away from the tendencies of the past administration whose reign was characterized by intimidation and fear-mongering,” Ruto said as he took a swipe on his rival in the August 9 elections Raila Odinga.

As a demonstration of his commitment to addressing extra-judicial killings, the Head of State said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was widely blamed on the mysterious killings of Kenyans.

“I have ordered the disbandment of the SSU unit of the police that was arbitrarily executing Kenyans. That is the history we want to forget. Let our competitors not remind us of the many things they did against this country,” he said.

The SSU was disbanded Sunday following a directive from the acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow.

“All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions,” the DCI said in a statement Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move comes as the National Police Service prepares for reorganization under the new administration led by President William Ruto.

The elite squad tasked with combating crimes has been in the spotlight following the mysterious disappearance and death of Kenyans in different parts of the country.
Special Service Unit falls within the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

The unit was created in 1999 and was previously known as Special Crime Prevention Unit before it adopted the new name in 2019 when the former DCI boss George Kinoti was at the helm.

It was created due to the increased cases of complex crimes within the country.

“It discharges its duties under the immediate supervision of the Director Operations DCI-Hqs and on several occasions assist in areas where Crime is perceived to be on the rise within the Country,” a statement posted on the DCI website on Sunday stated.

Some of the crimes that the unit was tasked to combat include cases of illegal trafficking of firearms and or ammunition, trafficking of narcotic drugs, violent robberies, cases of stealing of goods in transit, and illegal human trafficking.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve set Kenya on a recovery path: Ruto

President Ruto said the Opposition must keep off “as we fix the mess they left behind”.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Haji denies waiving UK extradition of ex-Kenya Power MD Samuel Gichuru

DPP Haji clarified that the extradition process against Gichuru has been justly halted on medical grounds.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula, Cherargei among defiant Kenyans crying foul over SIM card deactivation

A number of prominent personalities who have gone  'mteja' after they failed to comply with the CA directive include Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo, Nairobi-based...

5 hours ago

County News

Water scarcity hits Thika town as deficit rises to 24,000 cubic meters

The current daily water supply is 36,000 cubic meters against a demand of about 60,000 cubic meters.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s 5-year alliance with Uhuru to blame for high food prices: Rigathi

The response from government followed intensified public engagements by Odinga who met Bunge la Wananchi, a citizen-led pressure group, at Nairobi Jevanjee  gardens where...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s 5bn-tree plan: Kenyans, children included, required to grow 100 trees

He reiterated his government's commitment to scaling up the country's forest cover which surpassed the 10 per cent threshold set out in the Constitution...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila vows to oppose Ruto’s push for GMO crops to bridge food deficit

He told Kenyans to stand firm and reject GMO while encouraging legislators leaning towards Azimio to vote against the move.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga

The Head of State noted that the project would further increase value of production from Sh10 billion to Sh18 billion a year, creating additional...

24 hours ago