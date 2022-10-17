First foreign trip as CS will be to Saudi Arabia to ascertain plight of Kenyan workers – Mutua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua says his first trip overseas, if confirmed to the position, will be to Saudi Arabia, so as to ascertain the plight of Kenyans working there.

Mutua said this is part of his plans in ensuring that welfare of Kenyans working in the diaspora is taken care of, saying that it’s unfortunate that Kenyans are dying and mistreated as they seek greener pastures especially in Arab countries.

Mutua was responding to a question by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, who sought to know what he will do to ensure Kenyan workers are protected if approved by the committee.

“My first trip overseas, if approved, will be to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states to take care of this problem,” Mutua stated.

Mutua told the committee that he will work with the Labor Ministry to ensure there are proper systems on tracking the process right from recruitment, monitor where they will be deployed and follow up on their well being.

“I have looked at the matter and all I see is systematic failure. The Kingdom and government of Saudi Arabia is a friendly country, they have an embassy here and we have an embassy there. They are not involved in this but there is a problem and it must be addressed,” he said.

He also said he will work with the Saudi Arabian embassy in the country and the Kingdom, to investigate the deaths of Kenyans girls working as domestic workers.

According to Mutua, 85 Kenyan girls working as domestic workers in Saudi Arabia have lost their lives in the last three months, while hundreds have been repatriated.

“These are Kenyans and their deaths cannot be in vain, I will work with the Saudi embassy to allow our DCI to go to Saudi Arabia with me so that their deaths are investigated, and to bring to book those involved. We need to send a message that no Kenyan goes to work overseas and ends up dead, I will lead from the front,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During his vetting Mutua also disclosed that he is worth Sh420 million, from his assets including hotels, businesses and apartments.