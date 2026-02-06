2 more Kenyans killed fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine war identified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The bodies of two more Kenyans who were fighting for Russian forces in the Russia–Ukraine war have been identified, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) reported on Friday.

The remains of Ombwori Denis Bagaka (born January 30, 1987) and Wahome Simon Gititu (born May 21, 1991) were found near Lyman city in the Donetsk region, alongside the body of another Kenyan, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, whose remains were confirmed last week.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, all three men had previously worked in Qatar for security companies offering stable and well-paying jobs before being lured to Russia and recruited to fight in Ukraine.

“All three Kenyans — Bagaka, Gititu, and Mogesa — were lured into Russia’s war against Ukraine while working in Qatar, where they had high, stable incomes,” DIU said.

DIU stated that Bagaka and Mogesa arrived at a recruitment centre in Yaroslavl on September 27, 2025, while Gititu joined on October 28.

Ukrainian intelligence alleges that Salizhan Uulu Almamet, a Kyrgyz national, played a central role in their recruitment, signing contracts with the Russian occupation army on their behalf and taking control of their bank accounts.

‘Penal battalion’

From Yaroslavl, the three Kenyans were transferred to the Pogonovo training ground near Voronezh, military unit No. 11097, used for accelerated military training before deployment to active combat units.

DIU claims they were placed in a so-called “penal battalion” consisting of prisoners, deserters, individuals with substance abuse issues, and foreign mercenaries.

“Bagaka, Gititu, and Mogesa ended up in the penal battalion, whose personnel, according to Russian prisoners of war, are used by the aggressor for ‘one-way’ combat missions,” DIU said.

After a brief training period, the three were sent to the Donbas region to participate in an assault on Lyman. Ukrainian Defence Forces report that they were killed while advancing through a “kill zone,” with their first combat engagement proving fatal.

DIU noted that Russian forces did not attempt to evacuate the mercenaries from the battlefield, leaving their bodies behind.

Fake job offers

The agency also warned foreign citizens against travelling to Russia or accepting employment there, cautioning that such journeys could lead to forced deployment into combat with minimal training and low chances of survival.

The deaths have heightened alarm in Kenya over reports of citizens being duped into hazardous overseas employment.

On Thursday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua warned young people to remain vigilant against fake recruitment agencies.

Speaking in Malindi, Mutua emphasized that the government’s official overseas employment initiative, Kazi Majuu, is transparent and verifiable, and urged jobseekers to avoid brokers offering undocumented foreign opportunities.

“If someone tells you they can take you abroad, investigate them thoroughly,” Mutua said.

“Go to the National Employment Authority website, where licensed recruitment companies are listed. If the company or job is not listed, you are being lied to.”

He also cautioned against travelling on tourist or visitor visas for work, urging parents to verify overseas job offers for their children to prevent them from falling victim to criminal networks or foreign conflicts.

The Kenyan government has not yet issued an official statement on the identification of Bagaka and Gititu’s bodies.