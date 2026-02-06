Family holds mock burial for son killed fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine war

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The family of a 32-year-old Kenyan man who died while fighting for Russian forces held a mock burial on Thursday after efforts to repatriate his body failed.

The man, identified as Charles Wangari from Mukurweini, was allegedly lured to Russia with promises of a civilian job as a driver, according to advocacy group VOCAL Africa.

Instead, he was reportedly coerced into joining the Russian military and deployed to the frontlines of the Russia–Ukraine war, where he was killed by landmines.

VOCAL Africa said the family’s hopes of bringing Wangari home were shattered after a fellow soldier confirmed that his body had been left on the battlefield and could not be retrieved.

Faced with that reality, the family abandoned plans for repatriation and held a symbolic burial in Kenya, laying an empty casket to rest in his honour.

“In a somber bid for closure, VOCAL Africa joined the family in holding a mock burial in Kenya, laying a symbolic casket to rest to honour the life of a man who never returned home,” the organisation said.

The group noted that the ceremony reflects the growing anguish of Kenyan families whose loved ones are believed to have died or disappeared on foreign battlefields.

VOCAL Africa accused human trafficking networks of exploiting unemployed young men by promising legitimate jobs abroad, only to funnel them into combat roles as what it described as “cannon fodder.”

The organisation called on both the Kenyan and Russian governments to urgently dismantle such networks.

Confiscated passports

A representative detailed what families have reported about the recruitment process, alleging that upon arrival in Russia, victims have their names changed, passports confiscated, and bank accounts opened using agents’ identification so wages can be diverted.

“Parents tell us that once you arrive in Russia, your name is changed, so if the Kenyan government searches for you, they cannot trace you,” the representative said.

“Passports are taken away, and even when salaries are paid, agents pocket the money. Where is the justice for these young people?”

The group warned that Kenya was facing what it termed a “national disaster,” citing distress calls from young men still in Russia.

One reportedly survived a drone strike and was hospitalised but fears returning to camp, warning that he would be detained if he refused redeployment.

“Many are calling home saying, ‘Just rescue me before I die,’” the representative said, urging President William Ruto to address the nation on the fate of Kenyans caught up in the war.

Diplomacy

VOCAL Africa also questioned the effectiveness of Kenya’s diplomatic presence in Moscow, calling for the recall of the Kenyan ambassador if he cannot coordinate the safe return of citizens.

The organisation further demanded transparency should Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi travel to Russia, insisting that families and key stakeholders be involved to ensure genuine negotiations aimed at protecting Kenyan lives.

The calls come amid mounting public concern over reports of Kenyans being trafficked into foreign conflicts.

On Thursday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua warned young people against fake recruitment agencies, stressing that the government’s official overseas employment programme, Kazi Majuu, is transparent and verifiable.

Speaking in Malindi, Mutua said the programme has facilitated legitimate jobs for thousands of youths.

“More than 10,000 youth turned up, 3,000 received job letters, and 1,350 have already travelled,” he said, citing success stories including a Coast-based youth now earning about Sh120,000 a month in Dubai.

He urged jobseekers to verify recruiters through the National Employment Authority (NEA) website or its toll-free hotline and warned against travelling on tourist or visitor visas for work.

“Anyone giving you a visitor or tourist visa and telling you it’s for work is a crook,” Mutua said.

The warning follows confirmation by Ukrainian military intelligence of the death of another Kenyan, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, who was killed in January while serving as a foreign mercenary for Russian forces in Donetsk.

Mogesa, born in 1997, had previously worked in Qatar before signing a contract with the Russian military and being sent to the frontlines with minimal training.

Ukrainian officials said his body was not evacuated and that his family received no compensation.

Intelligence reports also indicated he was carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens, raising fears that more Kenyans may be trapped in similar circumstances.