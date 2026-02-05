Govt warns Kenyans against fake jobs amid Russia-Ukraine conflict casualties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has issued a stern warning to Kenyans, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant against fake recruitment agencies amid rising reports of Kenyans being duped into dangerous overseas work, including deployment to the front lines of the Russia–Ukraine war.

Speaking on Thursday in Malindi, Mutua emphasized that the government’s official overseas jobs programme, Kazi Majuu, is transparent, verifiable, and backed by proper documentation.

He urged young people to avoid brokers promising quick foreign opportunities without legitimate credentials.

“We came right here a few months ago and recruited youth who secured genuine job opportunities,” Mutua said.

“We were in Malindi, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale. More than 10,000 youth turned up, 3,000 received job letters, and 1,350 have already travelled.”

Mutua highlighted success stories from the programme, including a young man from the Coast now working in Dubai as a rider earning about Sh120,000 a month, compared to his previous income as a boda boda rider.

He cautioned that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting desperate jobseekers.

“If someone tells you they can take you abroad, investigate them thoroughly. Many crooks are trying to confuse the youth. Go to the National Employment Authority website, where licensed recruitment companies are listed. If the company or the job is not listed, you are being lied to,” he said.

Emplyment Authority hotline

For those without internet access, Mutua encouraged using the toll-free National Employment Authority hotline, where officers can verify recruiters and flag suspected fraud.

He also warned against traveling on visitor or tourist visas for employment, describing such arrangements as a clear red flag.

“Anyone giving you a visitor or tourist visa and telling you it’s for work is a crook,” he said.

Mutua expressed concern over Kenyans trafficked abroad, some ending up in criminal networks or foreign conflicts due to lack of proper information.

“Some youth have been taken abroad and ended up fighting in foreign wars. Others got lost or involved in completely wrong things because they were not educated to be careful,” he said.

He appealed to parents to take an active role in safeguarding their children.

“To parents, I plead with you: if your son or daughter is going abroad, investigate properly so they do not fall prey to companies that will steal their lives,” Mutua said.

Rogue agents

The warning comes amid growing public pressure on the government to crack down on rogue recruitment agents, following reports of Kenyans caught up in the Russia–Ukraine war.

On January 31, Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed the death of Kenyan national Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, who was killed while serving as a foreign mercenary for Russian forces in Donetsk, one of the war’s most intense battle zones.

Born in 1997, Mogesa had previously worked in Qatar before signing a contract with the Russian military. He was assigned to an assault unit and sent to the front line with minimal training.

Ukrainian officials reported that Mogesa was killed during a high-risk infantry advance commonly referred to as a “meat assault,” in which troops are sent forward with little protection.

His body was not evacuated, and his family received neither compensation nor explanation.

Adding to concerns, Ukrainian intelligence said Mogesa was carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens, raising fears that more Kenyans could have been recruited under similar circumstances and face deployment to combat zones.

“Clinton Mogesa could have continued to live and work safely in prosperous Qatar,” the report said.

“Instead, he became yet another confirmation that, for the Russian army, foreign nationals are treated as expendable resources, sent to their deaths.”