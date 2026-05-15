Maendeleo Chap Chap Rejects UDA Merger, Declares Independence Within Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has firmly rejected attempts to dissolve the party and merge it with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), declaring that it will remain an independent political outfit within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

The decision was reached during a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting attended by senior party officials led by Cabinet Secretary and party leader Alfred Mutua.

Speaking after the meeting, the party’s Secretary General Nyamu Mati confirmed that Maendeleo Chap Chap had received proposals urging it to dissolve and join UDA, following a growing trend in which several affiliate parties within Kenya Kwanza have folded to strengthen the ruling party.

However, Mati said the party conducted wide consultations with members across the country before unanimously resolving to preserve its identity and continue operating independently.

The party also reaffirmed its support for the re-election bid of William Ruto and announced that it will not field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

At the same time, Maendeleo Chap Chap unveiled plans for a nationwide membership recruitment drive aimed at expanding and strengthening its political base across the country ahead of the next polls.