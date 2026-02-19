Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Russia's Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Russia claims stalled labour, security talks with Kenya amid recruitment row

Russia blames Kenya for delays in labour migration and security cooperation talks amid controversy over Kenyans fighting in Ukraine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Russia has blamed Kenya for stalled labour migration and security cooperation talks amid the controversy over the recruitment of Kenyans to fighin tht e Russia–Ukraine war.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Russian Embassy in Nairobi suggested that delays in finalizing bilateral agreements may have contributed to concerns raised by Kenyan authorities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Embassy remains open for a constructive and depoliticized dialogue with the government authorities of the Republic of Kenya aimed both at resolving legitimate concerns of the Kenyan side, as well as at development and formalization of mutually beneficial cooperation,” the statement read.

“Their soonest finalization would be of great benefit in establishing a proper framework for Russia–Kenya collaboration on this and other matters.”

The mission dismissed allegations that it or its staff facilitated the recruitment of Kenyan nationals into the Russian military, describing the claims as part of a “dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign.”

It also denied processing visas or assisting Kenyans seeking to travel to Russia to participate in what Moscow calls the “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine.

Free to enlist

However, the Embassy acknowledged that under Russian law, foreign nationals legally present in Russia may voluntarily enlist in the Russian Armed Forces if they choose to do so.

The statement follows explosive findings presented in the National Assembly by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, citing investigations by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the report, investigators uncovered an extensive network of collusion involving rogue officials that facilitated the recruitment and trafficking of Kenyans to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.

Ichung’wah told Parliament that certain officials within the Directorate of Immigration Services, the DCI, and the National Employment Authority allegedly enabled recruits to travel undetected through airports.

The report also implicated personnel at diplomatic missions, including the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and Kenya’s Embassy in Moscow, in the alleged issuance of visas and facilitation of travel documents — claims the Russian mission has categorically denied.

“The ongoing Russia–Ukraine war continues to trigger the recruitment of foreign fighters by the Russian military through rogue recruitment agencies and individuals in Kenya,” Ichung’wah said.

Investigators estimate that over 1,000 Kenyans may have been recruited, many reportedly enticed by monthly salaries of up to Sh350,000, bonuses of up to Sh1.2 million, and prospects of foreign citizenship.

Some were allegedly deployed to military camps after as little as three weeks of training.

NIS findings

The NIS–DCI findings describe grim outcomes for recruited Kenyans, including hospitalization, disappearance, repatriation, or deployment to frontline combat zones. At least one death had been confirmed as of February 2026.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts linked to suspects and recovered passports, contracts, mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic evidence as part of ongoing investigations.

The controversy intensified following reports from Ukraine’s defence intelligence alleging that several Kenyan nationals were killed while fighting for Russian forces after being misled by fraudulent job offers.

Kenyan labour officials have since intensified warnings to young jobseekers against undocumented overseas employment opportunities, urging them to verify offers through licensed recruitment agencies and official government platforms.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua cautioned Kenyans against travelling on tourist visas for work and called on parents and communities to scrutinize overseas job offers to protect young people from exploitation and involvement in foreign conflicts.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Opande honoured by Sierra Leone for role in civil war peacekeeping

Kenya’s Lt Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel by Sierra Leone for his leadership...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe civilian possession of teargas amid rally disruptions

Police are investigating reports of civilians in possession of teargas canisters amid disrupted political rallies.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs law decentralising civil registration

President William Ruto signs the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill to decentralise civil registration services, repeals the Pyrethrum Act, and enacts the Social Work...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Russian Embassy Nairobi: Kenyans free to join Russian Army

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi says Kenyans can voluntarily enlist in the Russian Armed Forces but denies any role in recruitment. Kenya’s NIS–DCI report...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Russian Embassy denies recruiting Kenyans for Ukraine war amid NIS findings

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi denies allegations of recruiting Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, calling reports “misleading propaganda".

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Orders Sh102.5mn Payment to 41 Judges Denied Appointment by Uhuru

Presiding Judge Mugambi stated that the judges were unfairly denied the opportunity to serve despite being duly nominated.

4 hours ago