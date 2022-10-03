Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

3 MPs clash with agencies for embarrassing Rigathi through retractions

The politicians accused some agencies of going to the extent of buying space to issue such clarifications which they termed as embarrassing and demeaning to the Deputy President.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 11 — Three lawmakers have told off technocrats in leading government institutions over what they termed as attempts to embarrass Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by seeking to clarify on pronouncements he makes.

Speaking at Mukurweini in Nyeri County, Senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri ), John Methu (Nyandarua) and Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia termed as unfortunate recent incidents where officials issued clarifications after Gachagua made statements seen to be misaligned.

They accused some agencies of going to the extent of buying space to issue such clarifications which they termed as embarrassing and demeaning to the Deputy President.

“We want to tell government institutions that what Rigathi says he says it on behalf of the Ruto administration,” Kaguchai charged.

“Their resolve to move and deny his statements is demeaning to his (Gachagua) office and to an extent the presidency. What he says is government position which must be respected,” he said.

Kaguchia said that many of the institutions in question had been “run down” by the same managers who are out to undermine Gachagua.

“We will summon most of these institutions’ heads especially Kenya Airways and Central Bank. We know most of them are run down by the same managers now discounting Rigathi comments,” said Kaguchia.

His sentiments were echoed by Wamatiga who said that the officials heading the two agencies will also be required to appear before the Senate to shed light of “multi million deals”.

“We also in the Senate will demand answers especially from Kenya Airways billions of shillings have been pumped their in the past. We know they charge high fares and lease vehicles at exorbitant prices yet they deny everything Gachagua discloses,” said Wamatinga adding “we are waiting for them”.

On his part Methu urged government officials to be patient give President William Ruto’s administration time to turn around the economy as promised during campaigns.

“We in UDA want to turn around this economy we know which areas to reform so when deputy president pinpoint areas let no one deny because he knows what he is saying,” said Methu.

Deputy President has been at loggerheads with some institutions after giving his position in the media.

The Central Bank of Kenya recently issued a clarification after Gachagua made a comment deemed inaccurate. The flag carrier Kenya Airways also denied claims that deals it entered top with aircraft leasing firms were slowing its recovery.

