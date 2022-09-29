Shollei backs ‘Active Citizen’ Jerotich Seii’s bid to replace Murkomen in Senate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 — National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei has thrown her weight behind social activist Jerotich Seii to fly the United Democratic Alliance flag in the yet-to-be-declared Elgeyo Marakwet Senate by-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce vacancies in at least four electoral seats after President William Ruto appointed its respective MPs to the Cabinet.

Shollei who is serving her second term as Uasin Gishu Woman Representative said “Seii is a vocal human rights defender and was part of the Linda Katiba movement,” in a tweet on Wednesday.

She added that the self-styled ‘Active Citizen’ will be a welcome addition to Parliament. Jerotich Seii is a vocal human rights defender and was part of the Linda Katiba movement. I wholeheartedly endorse her candindature for the position of Senator Elgeyo Marakwet. With the support of Elgeyo Marakwet residents, Jerotich will be a welcome addition to Parliarment. pic.twitter.com/uo7Q2JzDtK— Gladys Boss Shollei CBS MP (@GladysShollei) September 28, 2022

Seii announced her bid for the seat on Tuesday banking on her track record of working together with Kenyans to promote the rule of law and improve our lives.

“I am ready to serve as Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet County – building from the bottom up,” the independent consultant and human rights defender who is vocal in particular on issues of energy justice said.

She began the #SwitchOffKPLC campaign in 2018 in order to challenge injustices faced by electricity consumers.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, she established #HumanityKE and raised funds for cash transfer assistance to vulnerable families.

Tim Kipchumba has also declared his interest to succeed incumbent Kipchumba Murkomen who was nominated to head the Ministry of Roads and Transport.