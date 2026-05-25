Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya to observe Eid ul-Adha with a public holiday on Wednesday

The celebration is marked by special congregational prayers held in mosques and open grounds, family gatherings, charitable acts, and the sharing of meals with relatives, neighbours, and the less fortunate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25- The government has declared Wednesday, May 27, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to celebrate Eid ul-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the declaration under the Public Holidays Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” the Gazette notice stated.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is observed by Muslims worldwide in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The celebration is marked by special congregational prayers held in mosques and open grounds, family gatherings, charitable acts, and the sharing of meals with relatives, neighbours, and the less fortunate.

Muslim faithful traditionally dress in their best attire for the prayers, with the occasion symbolising faith, sacrifice, gratitude, and devotion to God.

The declaration means government offices, schools, and many businesses across the country will remain closed on Wednesday as the Muslim community joins millions around the world in commemorating the holy day.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Wraps Up Coast Tour With Launch of KSh3bn Mariakani Power Substation

The President also announced that he had accepted a request by local leaders to hive off 10 acres of the Kenya Agricultural Research Organisation...

31 minutes ago

Headlines

Govt declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Eid ul-Adha

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public...

59 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Govt Boosts Education Funding, Targets KSh765B Budget — Kindiki

Kindiki noted that the reduction of fees from KSh105,000 to KSh87,000 per year, together with the introduction of a modular curriculum and expansion of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Signals No Presidential Candidate in 2027 as Oburu Focuses on Coalition Politics

Oburu said the party’s priority ahead of the next election would be to secure more elective seats across the country.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Denies Political Comeback, Says He Is Overseeing Jubilee Transition

Uhuru said his focus remains on ensuring that the party’s structures remain stable and that emerging leaders are given an opportunity to take over...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Chaos erupts in Nyeri, Thika and Nyahururu over high transport fares

The demonstrations disrupted transport and business activities, with angry residents barricading roads and demanding intervention from the government over the escalating cost of living.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to KETRACO: “We will not borrow to build transmission lines, we’ll use PPP”

The President emphasized a shift in infrastructure financing strategy aimed at reducing Kenya’s debt burden while accelerating development of critical energy projects.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Mbadi urges leaders to stop propaganda over Finance Bill 2026

Mbadi cautioned that some of the narratives circulating around the Bill are misleading and risk distorting public understanding of the proposed fiscal reforms.

5 hours ago