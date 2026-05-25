Kenya to observe Eid ul-Adha with a public holiday on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25- The government has declared Wednesday, May 27, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to celebrate Eid ul-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the declaration under the Public Holidays Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” the Gazette notice stated.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is observed by Muslims worldwide in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The celebration is marked by special congregational prayers held in mosques and open grounds, family gatherings, charitable acts, and the sharing of meals with relatives, neighbours, and the less fortunate.

Muslim faithful traditionally dress in their best attire for the prayers, with the occasion symbolising faith, sacrifice, gratitude, and devotion to God.

The declaration means government offices, schools, and many businesses across the country will remain closed on Wednesday as the Muslim community joins millions around the world in commemorating the holy day.