Mt Kenya region reaps big after President Ruto appoints 7 CSs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Mount Kenya region has reaped big in President William Ruto’s administration after he nominated seven Cabinet Secretaries out of the twenty two

President Ruto who unveiled his Cabinet Tuesday heavily rewarded the region which overwhelmingly voted for him in the August 9 presidential election.

Among those who were nominated include Mithika Linturi who if confirmed will head the powerful interior docket, Mithika Linturi nominee for the Agriculture docket, former CBK Governor Njuguna Ndungu, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who was nominated as the Attroney General.

Others who were noimionated include – Moses Kuria who will serve in the Trade docket, Alice Wahome in the Water docket, Zachariah Mwangi Njeru who wil serve in Lands.

The Head of State also nominated former Nairobi County Police boss Japheth Koome to the position of Inspector General of Police.

Among those appointed were political allies whose support helped ensure Ruto, who served as deputy president in the former government, took the top job after an acrimonious campaign.

The president thanked those who “worked and walked this journey to victory”.

“Because of their contribution, because of their decision to work with us under very difficult circumstances, we won this election,” Ruto told reporters.

Musalia Mudavadi, whose party forged an alliance with Ruto, was named prime cabinet secretary, answering directly to the president and his deputy.

Alfred Mutua, a former governor whose party also sided with Ruto, was named foreign minister.

Kithure Kindiki, a lawyer who served on the legal team that defended Ruto’s win in the Supreme Court, was appointed cabinet secretary of the powerful interior ministry.

Former central bank governor Njuguna Ndung’u was appointed treasurer.