Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru. /CFM-FILE.

August Elections

Waiguru, Ngirici supporters clash in Kirinyaga disrupting vote tallying

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 11 – Supporters of Governor Ann Waiguru and Kirinyanga Woman representative Wangui Ngirici have clashed and disrupted tallying at a tallying center in Gichugu constituency, over vote-rigging allegations.

The commotion began after election materials were allegedly discovered in a county government vehicle that was packed near a tallying center.

Ngirici accompanied by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru had earlier on demanded for the re tallying of votes at a tallying centre in Kianyaga Boys high school.

On the other hand, Waiguru alleged that Ngirici goons had surrounded Kianyaga tallying centre in a bid to intimidate and disrupt voter tallying for Gichugu, which she claims is her strong hold.

The Kirinyaga Governor had also accused the Ngirici camp of rigging after claiming that two ballot boxes with governors’ ballots entered the Kianyaga tallying centre through the backdoor.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Webuye East MP elect Wanyonyi becomes first person with albinism to be elected in Kenya

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11- Martin Wanyonyi of Ford Kenya has become the first person with albinism to be elected through the ballot in Kenya,...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Duale retains Garissa Township MP seat on UDA ticket

GARISSA, Kenya, Aug 11- Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale has retained his seat after being declared the winner, with a total of...

4 hours ago

August Elections

DAP-K’s Wamunyinyi, Eseli lose MP seats to Ford Kenya candidates

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11- Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Secretary General Eseli Simiyu have both lost their...

5 hours ago

August Elections

UDA’s Kagombe clinches Gatundu South MP seat

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 11 – Gabriel Kagombe who was vying for the Gatundu South Parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has...

5 hours ago

August Elections

ODM’s Peter Orero wins in Kibra as Imran Okoth loses MP seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Peter Orero who was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate for the Kibra parliamentary seat has won the seat...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Gilgil Mp Wangari retains seat on a UDA ticket

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 11- Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has retained her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, after garnering a...

5 hours ago

August Elections

MP Didmus Barasa retains Kimilili seat amidst shooting allegations

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kimili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who is on the run after allegedly shooting his opponent’s aide dead Tuesday...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Havi concedes defeat in Westlands parliamentary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Lawyer Nelson Havi who was vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat has conceded defeat after preliminary results showed the incumbent...

23 hours ago