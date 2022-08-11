Waiguru, Ngirici supporters clash in Kirinyaga disrupting vote tallying

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 11 – Supporters of Governor Ann Waiguru and Kirinyanga Woman representative Wangui Ngirici have clashed and disrupted tallying at a tallying center in Gichugu constituency, over vote-rigging allegations.

The commotion began after election materials were allegedly discovered in a county government vehicle that was packed near a tallying center.

Ngirici accompanied by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru had earlier on demanded for the re tallying of votes at a tallying centre in Kianyaga Boys high school.

On the other hand, Waiguru alleged that Ngirici goons had surrounded Kianyaga tallying centre in a bid to intimidate and disrupt voter tallying for Gichugu, which she claims is her strong hold.

The Kirinyaga Governor had also accused the Ngirici camp of rigging after claiming that two ballot boxes with governors’ ballots entered the Kianyaga tallying centre through the backdoor.