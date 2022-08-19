Haki Africa says 7 deaths recorded in concluded election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 19 -The just concluded elections has seen at least seven election -related fatalities and several injuries recorded, Haki Africa organization has reported.

The organization’s Executive Director Hussein Khalid on Friday said the seven deaths were documented by their observers who were distributed across the country.

Khalid said the list includes Daniel Musyoka the Embakasi East Returning Officer, and Brian Olunga who was allegedly shot by the Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa.

Another man was reported dead after being stabbed by supporters of another candidate following the announcement of presidential results, in Kibra.

“According to reports from our observers we documented seven people who were killed during the electioneering period,” he stated.

Khalid pointed out that another right that was violated during the elections was destruction of property, especially after results were announced.

He noted that a number of houses were razed in Kesses Uasin Gishu County and there were incidents of vehicles being damaged by opposing aspirants in Mombasa County.

“Property was damaged in various intervals during the electioneering period, this was also Immediately after the results we saw rowdy youths taking to streets, destroying property and burning the same,” he said.

Haki Africa also raised concerns over high cases of election malpractices by some of the IEBC officials, who risked the credibility of the polls.

The organization however said that the elections were reasonably fair.