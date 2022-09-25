House Speaker, CoG chief condole with Gachagua after the loss of his brother

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 — House Speaker Moses Wetangula and Council of Governors Chairperson Ann Waiguru have conveyed condolence notes to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the death of his brother, Jack Reriani.

Jack, a civil engineer, died at Jamii Nursing Home in Karatina on Saturday after battling diabetes and blood pressure for twenty years.

Wetangula prayed for the family’s comfort during the mourning period.

“Losing an elder brother especially one who played the role of a parent is one of the most devastating experiences. My deepest sympathies to you my brother, your entire family and friends following the loss of your elder brother, Mr. Jack Reriani. May the Lord comfort you,” he tweeted.

Jack Gachagua was Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s only surviving brother/COURTESY

On her part, Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru prayed that the family is sustained in prayer.

“May your family be sustained in prayer and God’s peace that surpasses all understanding. May he RIP,” she wrote.

In a Facebook post eulogizing his brother, Rigathi recalled their last moments together citing how much his brother played a key role in his life.

“My eldest bro, Jack Reriani, we spent quality time for three days during our inauguration. You were so happy, jovial, and full of life. We shared beautiful moments of our life back in the village,” said Gachagua.

“I had the opportunity to thank you for paying my school fees in high school. We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my national duties. We parted happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle down to discuss family matters,” he added.

“Little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last. The news of your passing on last night hit me hard as I remain alone among the Kirigo sons.”

Jack’s death comes few months after another brother, Relian Gachagua, died as he campaigned for his brother who was running on a joint ticket with President William Ruto.

The family also lost another member, then Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, who died on February 24, 2017, while undergoing treatment for cancer abroad.