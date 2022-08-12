Mohammed Ali beats ODM wave in Mombasa to retain Nyali MP seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has beat the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wave in Mombasa to retain his seat, after garnering 32,988 votes.

His main competitor Said Abdalla of ODM came second with 18,642 votes.

Ali is the only UDA MP elected in Mombasa after ODM won five out of the six constituencies in the county.

“God’s work done in God’s way will never lack God’s supplies. God is Love. Asanteni sana watu wangu wa Nyali. Nyali iko Love, Kazi sasa iendelee,” stated Ali after being declared the winner.