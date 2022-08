0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, who was vying on an ODM ticket has won the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat, after garnering 52,515 votes.

Her closest rival Elijah Oenga, an independent , got 13,620 votes.

The race had also attracted 13 other candidates.

Elachi replaces Simba Arati, who has been elected Governor of Kisii county.

She also vied for the same seat in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, but lost to Arati.