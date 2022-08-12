Connect with us

Anne Waiguru. /FILE

August Elections

Waiguru re-elected Kirinyaga governor in tight race with Ngirici

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has retained her seat after trouncing her closest competitor Purity Ngirici in a neck and neck race that was shrouded with rigging claims.

Waiguru was officially announced winner after garnering 113, 088 votes against Ngirici who scored 105, 677 votes.

Speaking shortly after she was handed the certificate on Friday, Waiguru promised to continue with her work and serve all the people of Kirinyaga.

“It has not been easy, and we are grateful to everyone who has made this win possible,” she said.

Ngirici and Waiguru’s supporters had on Wednesday clashed and disrupted tallying at a tallying center in Gichugu constituency, over vote-rigging allegations.

The seat attracted 7 candidates.

Others who vied include Peter Gitau who got 10,166, Joseph Ndambi who scored 3,837, Peter Ireri garnered 2,132, Biden Kagai got 1,751 and Sylvanus Ndau trailed with 532 votes.  

