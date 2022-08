0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Aug 12 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has beat his main competitor the outgoing Governor Alex Tolgos and retained his seat after garnering 141,091 votes.

Tolgos who was vying on a Jubilee party ticket came second after managing 20,648 votes.

“Thank you my people for re-electing me overwhelmingly by nearly 90 per cent of the total votes,” Murkomen stated.