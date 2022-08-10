Havi concedes defeat in Westlands parliamentary seat race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Lawyer Nelson Havi who was vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat has conceded defeat after preliminary results showed the incumbent Tim Wanyonyi headed to victory.

Havi who trying his first stab in politics on a UDA ticket said that he is contented with outcome of the poll.

He also wished Wanyonyi well as he serves the constituency for a third term.

“Well done Team Havi. We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome. Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well.”