Mutula Kilonzo wins Makueni governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Senator Mutula Kilonzo has emerged the winner in the Makueni Gubernatorial race after garnering 214,088 votes on a wiper ticket, trouncing his closest rival who ran as an independent Patrick Musimba who scored 63,252 votes.

The incumbent senator will now succeed Kivutha Kibwana who served as the county boss for two terms.

The seat had attracted five candidates.

Others who vied for the seat include David Wambua of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party who got 8, 378, Emmanuel Mutisya of the United Democratic Alliance who garnered 2,929 and Anderson Kaloki an independent candidate who scored 843 votes.

On the Senate race, outgoing Mbooni Member of Parliament Daniel Maanzo has been elected as the Senator after garnering 177, 273 under the Wiper Party ticket as well.

Incumbent Governor Kivutha Kibwana came second under his Chama Cha Uzalendo Party scoring 59,034 votes while Patrick Mbau of Nark Kenya received 36,676.