Geoffrey Gitobu, the Kirinyaga IEBC official who collapsed and died. /COURTESY

Kenya

Gichugu Returning Officer Gitobu died of blood clot complications: Autopsy

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An autopsy conducted on the body of Gichugu Retuning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu showed that he died following a blood clot in the pulmonary vein.

The postmortem conducted by three pathologists, Simon Amok representing International Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) Ayub Macharia representing the family and Harrison Kiambati who was acting for the government also showed that Gitobu had anemia.

Confirming the report, Laikipia County Criminal Investigations Officer Onesmus Towett said the death was natural, but they have further taken samples that will be used to conduct further investigations.

Towett however noted that the family is now free to proceed with burial plans.

In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from deep veins in the legs or, rarely, from veins in other parts of the body.

Blood clots in arteries, which carry blood from the heart, can cause heart attacks and strokes, which could end in death.

Gitobu collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival at Nanyuki Cottage hospital on Monday.

