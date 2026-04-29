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EDUCATION

Joy as Farasi Lane Learners Receive Long-Awaited School Bus from First Lady Rachel

Mrs Ruto said reliable school transport eases the burden on parents while ensuring children can access learning safely and consistently

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has reaffirmed her commitment to advancing education and supporting children’s welfare, saying partnerships remain critical in addressing challenges facing learners across the country.

Speaking at Farasi Lane School in Nairobi during the handover of a school bus she pledged last year, Mrs Ruto said the donation represents more than transport—it is an investment in safety, dignity and opportunity for children.

The bus fulfils a promise she made during a UN-Habitat event at the school on May 30, 2025, where she engaged learners, teachers and parents and committed to supporting the institution’s transport needs.

“Today, we gather here to receive our horse. This bus will be the horse at Farasi Lane,” she said in a light-hearted address to learners. “Not one with four legs, but one with wheels—ready to carry you forward safely and on time.”

Mrs Ruto said reliable school transport eases the burden on parents while ensuring children can access learning safely and consistently.

“This is an investment in the future of our children,” she said, urging the school community to safeguard the bus as a shared asset for generations of learners.

She also linked the handover to the government’s broader education agenda, saying President William Ruto’s administration remains committed to strengthening foundational learning through the Competency-Based Curriculum, investment in school infrastructure, and measures to improve access and retention.

The First Lady said her office would continue supporting initiatives that uplift children and strengthen education outcomes through collaboration with partners.

The event also highlighted growing partnerships in child welfare and urban development

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Agengo praised the First Lady’s initiatives, saying they are helping improve learner well-being, retention and transition rates.

Nairobi Deputy Governor James Muchiri lauded collaboration between the national and county governments in transforming the city, citing projects such as the Nairobi River restoration and the affordable housing programme.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi, Ambassador Susan Nakhumicha, said UN-Habitat was ready to partner with the First Lady on environmental initiatives, including planting fruit trees along the rehabilitated Nairobi River corridor.

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi welcomed the presentation, saying the new bus would improve the safety and welfare of pupils.

The handover underscores the First Lady’s growing focus on education and child-centred initiatives, with the bus expected to ease daily transport challenges for learners while expanding access to school activities.

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