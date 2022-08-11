Connect with us

China was the only major economy to expand in all of 2020

China’s economy has become the world’s economic engine: survey

About 78.34 percent of respondents from 22 countries believe the Chinese economy has injected vitality into the global economy over the past decade and has become the engine of the world economy, according to a joint survey conducted by CGTN Think Tank and the Chinese Institute of Public Opinion at Renmin University of China. 

The survey interviewed respondents who are 38.64 years old on average from developed countries such as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, as well as developing countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Thailand, India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. 

Over half of the respondents have higher education, with 54.71 percent having a bachelor’s degree or above, of which 15.22 percent are masters and doctors. 

The survey showed that 91.46 percent of respondents from Africa spoke highly of China’s economic achievements. Europe followed closely with a share of 81.6 percent, while North America ranked third with 78.09 percent. 

Graphics by Yu Peng

It also showed that 84.13 percent of respondents from countries in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) spoke highly of China’s economic achievements, more than those from countries out of the BRI. Meanwhile, 84.02 percent of respondents from developing countries have confidence in the Chinese economy, more than those from developed countries.

Graphics by Yu Peng

China’s gross domestic product per capita has increased from $6,100 to more than $12,000 over the past 10 years, which 76.65 percent of respondents believe is remarkable. In the survey, over 70 percent of respondents from five continents believe China is getting richer.

Graphics by Yu Peng

There are nearly 100 million people in rural China who have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade, and the vast majority of global respondents believed the top two reasons for the historic achievement in poverty alleviation are that China’s economy maintains rapid growth and that Chinese leaders are determined and firmly marching toward their goals. 

In terms of the rapid technology development, the respondents were most impressed by China’s 5G development, artificial intelligence and high-speed railway. In Africa, 73.87 percent of respondents were most impressed by China’s 5G, and 55.28 percent praised the country’s high-speed railway. In Europe, 52.77 percent of respondents were impressed with the country’s progress in artificial intelligence. 

Graphics by Yu Peng

The overwhelming majority of respondents had a positive impression of the Chinese people, and 84.42 percent of African respondents and 71.18 percent of European respondents believe the Chinese people are hardworking and self-motivated. Meanwhile, 70.96 percent of respondents from countries in the BRI and 74.26 percent of respondents from developing countries expressed the same view.

