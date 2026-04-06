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Guo described the full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for African exports as a milestone in China-Africa trade relations, but emphasized that countries like Kenya must act decisively to maximize gains/Amb Guo Haiyan

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urged to boost product quality, marketing to seize trade opportunities in China

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, urges Kenyan exporters to improve product quality, packaging, and promotion to take advantage of growing trade opportunities and the upcoming zero-tariff treatment in China.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Kenya must enhance product quality, packaging, and market visibility to fully capitalize on growing trade opportunities with China, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan has said.

Speaking to journalists and scholars in Nairobi, Ambassador Guo stressed the need for stronger marketing strategies and deeper cooperation between Kenyan exporters and Chinese partners to make Kenyan goods more competitive among Chinese consumers.

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“I think there’s still a big room for such kinds of promotions. There are varieties of products in Chinese shops, supermarkets, and stores, and we do need to let the Chinese consumers get more knowledge about Kenyan products, especially food items,” she said.

While Kenya has made progress, with promotional shows held in at least five Chinese provinces last year, Guo emphasized that more effort is needed to raise awareness and increase demand among Chinese consumers.

Highlighting China’s vast and diverse consumer market, she underscored the importance of product presentation, urging Kenyan exporters to align packaging and branding with Chinese preferences.

“There’s potential for further discussion to improve packaging of Kenyan products and to make them better suit the consuming habits of Chinese consumers and offer more variety,” she said.

The ambassador encouraged Kenyan firms to actively participate in major trade events such as the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, describing them as gateways to Chinese buyers.

China is also supporting Kenyan exporters through trade facilitation measures, including streamlined customs procedures, expanded “green lane” initiatives, and training programs to help businesses comply with Chinese standards and regulations.

Beijing is keen to strengthen logistics and infrastructure cooperation to ease the export of Kenyan goods, particularly fresh produce such as flowers, food, and aquatic products.

Guo revealed plans to invite more Chinese investors and buyers to Kenya while encouraging Kenyan companies to scale up their presence in China through sustained promotion and partnerships.

Her remarks come ahead of China’s planned rollout of full zero-tariff treatment for African countries with diplomatic ties starting May 1, expected to lower export costs and boost African access to the Chinese market.

She emphasized that these measures, alongside agreements signed during Chinese Vice President Han Zheng’s recent visit, will strengthen trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

“Beyond trade, the initiative aims to support economic transformation by enabling African countries to move up the value chain, create jobs, and expand manufacturing capacity,” she said.

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