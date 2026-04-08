Kenya, China Pledge Deeper Cooperation on Security, Law Enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Kenya and China are seeking to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security, officials said Tuesday after talks between Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

The meeting, held in Nairobi, focused on expanding collaboration in training, tackling transnational crime, and strengthening immigration management systems, according to statements from both sides.

Murkomen described relations between Kenya and China as “cordial” and rooted in mutual respect and strong people-to-people ties, underscoring Nairobi’s interest in closer engagement on security matters.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in training, combating transnational crime, and immigration management,” Murkomen said after the meeting.

Ambassador Guo said the talks centered on expanding bilateral engagement in law enforcement and security.

Officials did not disclose specific agreements reached during the meeting, but reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement in the sector

Kenya has in recent years sought to enhance its internal security capabilities through international partnerships, as authorities confront increasingly complex threats ranging from organized crime networks to irregular migration.

The latest engagement signals continued momentum in ties between Nairobi and Beijing, with both sides emphasizing practical cooperation in security and governance.