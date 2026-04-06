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Guo described the full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for African exports as a milestone in China-Africa trade relations, but emphasized that countries like Kenya must act decisively to maximize gains/Amb Guo Haiyan

business

Kenya called to improve business climate to fully leverage China’s Zero-Tariff Offer

Kenya urged to improve business climate and exports to benefit from China’s zero-tariff policy for African goods starting May 2026, opening access to a vast consumer market.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Kenya must strengthen its business environment and support exporters to fully capitalize on China’s decision to grant duty-free access to African goods, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan has said, warning that the benefits will depend on reforms and competitiveness.

Speaking during a briefing to Kenyan journalists and scholars, Guo described the full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for African exports as a milestone in China-Africa trade relations, but emphasized that countries like Kenya must act decisively to maximize gains.

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China will implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties starting May 1, 2026, a commitment first announced during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“We hope the Kenyan side will continue to improve its business environment and business climate to attract more Chinese investment and enterprises to seize the opportunity of zero-tariff treatment, improve the quality of export products, and achieve economic transformation and structural upgrading,” Guo said.

The initiative is expected to significantly lower export costs and expand access to China’s vast consumer market, but the ambassador cautioned that structural reforms will be key to unlocking its full potential.

Kenya urged to boost product quality, marketing to seize trade opportunities in China

China began offering partial zero-tariff treatment to some African exports in 2005 and expanded the policy to least developed countries in 2024. The latest move extends full duty-free access to a broader group of African nations, with expectations of increased trade volumes and investment flows.

Guo said the policy comes at a time of rising global protectionism and will help African countries navigate tariff barriers while deepening trade ties with China.

“It is a major step and will help African countries be more confident in tackling tariff barriers by some countries,” she said.

She described the zero-tariff framework as a “systematic project” requiring sustained cooperation across trade, investment, technology, and services, adding that China is ready to negotiate broader economic arrangements with Kenya to support long-term growth.

Guo noted that Kenya could unlock greater gains by focusing on value addition and diversifying exports, citing coffee, tea, avocados, and macadamia nuts as products with strong potential in the Chinese market.

China is also offering support through streamlined customs procedures and expanded trade facilitation measures, including the “green lane” system to speed up cargo clearance.

Kenyan businesses have further been encouraged to leverage major trade platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo to promote their products and expand market access.

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