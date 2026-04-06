China Reaffirms Strategic Ties with Kenya After VP Han Zheng Visit

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 6-China has reaffirmed its deepening ties with Kenya, spotlighting expanded trade opportunities and strategic cooperation following the recent visit by Vice President Han Zheng.

Speaking during a briefing to Kenyan journalists and scholars, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the March 22–25 visit marked a complete success, highlighting Beijing’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The high-level trip, undertaken at the invitation of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saw the Chinese Vice President hold talks with President William Ruto and participate in key economic engagements, including the China-Kenya Business Forum.

Amb. Guo noted that Kenya being the first stop in Vice President Han’s Africa tour which also included South Africa and Seychelles reflects the strategic importance China attaches to Nairobi.

During his meeting with President Ruto, Han conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and reiterated Beijing’s readiness to implement outcomes from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit 2024.

He proposed strengthening political trust, expanding high-quality cooperation, and enhancing multilateral coordination, while thanking Kenya for its support on key Chinese interests, including the Taiwan question.

President Ruto, in response, reaffirmed Kenya’s adherence to the One-China policy and expressed optimism over new trade opportunities, particularly under China’s zero-tariff policy set to take effect on May 1, 2026.

Zero-Tariff Policy

A key outcome of the visit is the acceleration of China’s plan to grant zero-tariff access to exports from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing.

Amb. Guo said the policy will significantly reduce the cost of Kenyan exports entering the Chinese market, boosting trade volumes and supporting industrial growth.

“The first consignment of Kenyan goods eligible for zero-tariff treatment including avocados, avocado oil and leather products has already been flagged off and is expected to arrive in China in early May,” she said.

The two countries also signed an early harvest agreement under the Economic Partnership for Shared Development, alongside a Sh258 million (USD 2 million) cash assistance package from China.

At the business forum co-hosted with DP Kindiki, Han emphasized the need for stronger cooperation amid shifting global economic dynamics, while Kenya positioned itself as a gateway for Chinese investment into Africa.

UN Cooperation and Global South Focus

The Chinese Vice President also held talks with senior UN officials in Nairobi, including Zainab Hawa Bangura at the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

He reaffirmed China’s support for multilateralism and the United Nations, noting Beijing’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Amb. Guo said China is keen to strengthen cooperation with the UN and Global South countries to promote a more equitable global governance system.

China’s Economic Outlook

The ambassador also briefed journalists on China’s 2026 Two Sessions,the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

She highlighted four priorities sustaining economic growth, advancing innovation, improving livelihoods, and expanding global openness.

China is targeting a growth rate of between 4.5 and 5 percent in 2026 as it begins its 15th Five-Year Plan, with increased investment in artificial intelligence, manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

Amb. Guo said China’s continued opening up including zero-tariff access and expanded imports will create new opportunities for African economies.

“China will remain a reliable partner of the Global South and provide predictable development opportunities,” she said.

With bilateral trade between China and Africa hitting a record USD 348 billion in 2025, Kenya is expected to be among key beneficiaries as Beijing expands market access and investment across the continent.