All set for tomorrow’s Kenya Kwanza rally at Nyayo stadium – Sakaja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Nairobi UDA Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja says all is set for tomorrow’s Kenya Kwanza final rally at Nyayo stadium.

Sakaja who spoke after inspecting the ground on Friday welcomed all Nairobi residents to the rally, saying it is an important day for the Alliance and its supporters which will mark the end of campaigns.

Sakaja was accompanied by various leaders including Langata MP Nickson Korir, EALA MP Simon Mbugua and Westlands MP candidate Nelson Havi.

On Thursday Kenya Kwanza secured a court order to hold their last rally at the stadium allowing it to hold its last rally at the Nyayo Stadium after Sports Kenya blocked the venue.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is on and I want to welcome everyone including our neighbors in Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos to join during this important day, there were issues with the venue but that has been resolved,” stated Sakaja.

The Nairobi Senator also noted that the final rally will be an eventful day filled with various activities and good vibes.

“We expect to have a good time, music and we will also pray for the country. It’s an important day because some of us have gone through alot to make it to the ballot. So we will also be taking that opportunity to thank God,” he said.

At the same time, the Azimio brigade will pitch camp at the Kasarani Stadium for their final rally