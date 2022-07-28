Raila demands urgent meeting with IEBC over printing of extra presidential declaration booklet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has demanded an urgent meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the alleged printing of an extra booklet for the presidential declaration forms.

In a letter from his Chief Legal Advisor Paula Mwangi, Odinga stated that the explanation the coalition’s two agents got while in Athens, Greece was unsatisfactory.

“There is no room for the commission to exercise any discretion in this matter. The commission must print Form 34Bs on the same footing as it has printed Form 34A,” Mwangi stated in his letter.

“I raised these issues at the Airport when we attended the ceremony to receive the first batch of Presidential ballot papers.”

Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya’s two agents had traveled alongside the electoral body’s commissioners and representatives of various political parties and election observers to monitor the printing of presidential ballot papers.

According to Mwangi, when they asked about the extra booklet, the commissioners present said that the extra papers were necessary for the media and observers.

“It is actually a set of fully fledged form 34As complete with all security features similar to those in Book 1 and 2,” he stated.

The other concern raised by Raila is that it also emerged that IEBC did not order the printing of Form 34B.

The Commissioners in Athens told stakeholders the form was not necessary as it would “self-generate” when results from Form 34A are keyed.