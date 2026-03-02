DR. HESBON HANSEN: From Rhetoric to Reality, What Kenyan Voters Really Want

The issues that matter most to Kenyan voters today are not found in the rhetoric of who becomes the next kingpin, who is in government, or which faction of ODM claims the “spirit of Baba.”

What matters to the majority of Kenyans is far more immediate and far more urgent. It is about action.

If those tasked with delivering on the government’s agenda choose to speak at political rallies, then their rhetoric must demonstrate how, as Cabinet Secretaries and leaders in legislative houses, they are addressing the real challenges facing citizens. Equally, those in opposition must ensure their criticism speaks to the lived realities of voters, not empty political theatre.

Because the truth is simple: Kenyans are grappling with serious issues.

Families are struggling with the rising cost of living. Young people cannot find jobs. Farmers are at the mercy of erratic weather. Parents are anxious about school fees and the demands of the education system. Patients worry about the cost of treatment and uncertainty in health financing.

These are the issues citizens wake up to every morning.

Yet, if one were to follow weekend political rallies across the country, one would imagine Kenyans live in a different republic altogether, one where leaders are preoccupied with attacking each other, boasting about power, and chanting slogans of “tutam” and “wantam,” as though noise alone can substitute for solutions.

Instead of addressing the burdens weighing on ordinary citizens, too many politicians have turned public rallies into theatres of insult, provocation and reckless speech. Speaking about track record or policy ideas has become almost taboo, replaced by a competition over who can deliver the most shocking and polarising statement.

From senior officials shouting themselves hoarse in village rallies to leaders peddling political fantasies rooted in past allegiances, the quality of public discourse continues to decline.

But there is a new reality that many of these leaders appear to ignore.

We now live in a digital age where reckless speech does not disappear when a rally ends. Every word is recorded. Every insult is archived. Every inflammatory remark can be retrieved instantly and recirculated years later.

Politicians who once sang different tunes often forget that their past statements are only a click away. Today’s allies were yesterday’s targets. Yesterday’s critics are today’s defenders. It only takes a rival to resurrect an old clip, amplify it through a handful of digital actors, and let algorithms do the rest.

Once a critical mass engages with such content, it is pushed further, fuelled by outrage and curiosity.

Within hours, what was said in a remote rally becomes a national conversation. Within days, a politician is forced to explain words they thought had long been forgotten.

Digital platforms reward controversy. They amplify outrage. They favour polarising content because it attracts attention. Politicians who speak carelessly today are merely scripting tomorrow’s embarrassment.

And yet, the cycle continues.

Kenya has become accustomed to a brand of politics where inflammatory language is normalised. What is more concerning is not just the use of such language but the growing dependence on it as a political strategy, particularly by those seeking to position themselves as alternatives to the current administration.

There is little effort to articulate criticism that speaks to the concerns of the ordinary mwananchi. Instead, attention is drawn to personalities, attacks, and theatrics.

The contradiction is glaring.

How do leaders united by political convenience and driven by polarising messaging expect to inspire voter confidence? How do they expect citizens to turn out and vote based on insult and outrage alone?

Even more troubling is how quickly legitimate questions about leadership quality are drowned out by coordinated online attacks. Yet, the electorate is watching—more critically and more attentively than ever before.

And this is where citizens must draw the line.

With the rise of digital amplification, empty rhetoric spreads faster and wider. Many politicians now seem determined to outdo even the most notorious practitioners of inflammatory politics. Language that is hurtful, divisive and reckless is becoming commonplace.

At the same time, those who are loudest at rallies are often the most underwhelming when confronted with serious national platforms and policy discussions.

Leadership cannot be reduced to noise.

Cabinet Secretaries and senior officials who wish to remain credible must distinguish themselves through mastery of their dockets. They must surround themselves with subject-matter experts, communicate with clarity, and build authority through knowledge—not volume.

Their presence in political rallies should not be to trade insults, but to explain how the government is addressing the concerns of citizens.

Because it is not enough to hold office.

Leadership is not demonstrated through weekend rallies filled with profanity and provocation. It is demonstrated through delivery, discipline, and a clear understanding of the responsibility entrusted to public office.

Kenya deserves better.

We are in a digital age where words spoken today will return tomorrow. And when they do, voters will remember.

They will remember who spoke to their problems and who merely made noise.