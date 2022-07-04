Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I was not going to let President Kenyatta give in to Raila: Ruto reacts to leaked audio (VIDEO)

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Deputy President William Ruto has now admitted that he sharply differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the nullification of the 2017 presidential poll so as to defend the hard-won victory by the Jubilee party.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Mwaure proposes 50pc reduction of PAYE to cushion Kenyans from High living cost

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure has proposed a 50 percent reduction in Pay as You Earn (PAYE)...

56 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC faults court move to set hearing over enforcement of code of conduct to November

NAIROBI, Kenya July 4- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has raised concerns over the move by the Court of Appeal to set...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Agano Party seeks financial aid to boost Mwaure’s campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Agano Party is seeking financial help from Kenyans to enable its Presidential candidate David Mwaure conduct campaigns. Speaking...

2 hours ago

August Elections

High Court suspends ballot paper printing for Mombasa Governor race pending suit by Sonko

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court in has suspended the gazettement of the Mombasa gubernatorial candidates in the August elections pending the...

3 hours ago

August Elections

I was not going to let President Kenyatta give in to Raila: Ruto reacts to leaked audio

NAIROBI, Kenya July 4-Deputy President William Ruto has now admitted that he sharply differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the nullification of the 2017...

3 hours ago

August Elections

We’ll will not send data via text, will deal with physical forms, IEBC says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will only collate results whose results forms have been physically presented to...

3 hours ago

August Elections

High Court hears suit against Sakaja’s candidature in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court on Monday begun hearing the case filed by a petitioner who wants the Independent Electoral and...

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Mabeya proposes Inhouse Inspectorate in Judiciary to fight graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya has proposed the establishment of an inhouse inspectorate within the Judiciary to aid in...

5 hours ago