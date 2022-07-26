CAS Aman stresses need to invest in research on Non-Communicable Diseases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The ministry of health says there is need to invest in research due to the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Nairobi, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health Rashid Aman noted that research plays a very vital role as far as NCDs are concerned.

“Research is something that developing countries like Kenya should take seriously. It is inevitable if we want to move forward, to invest in research.”

“It is time for developing countries such as Kenya to take seriously investments in research,” he stated.

He was however concerned that even though the country has made attempts to move in that direction, much is needed to be done as the processes have been slowed down over time.

“Over the years, we have moved in that direction, but not with the kind of speed and commitment that is required. We are not doing enough as a country. Some of the universities are doing research but we are not doing enough,” he stated.

He further urged higher institutions of learning to add research as part of their curriculum as this will help hone research skills in their students at an early stage.

“I believe that most of our academic institutions are focused on academia and teaching. We have not yet been able to twin research and teaching in most of our academic institutions. Unless we do that, we will not be able to develop their (students) research skills at workplaces,” stated Aman.

He further applauded the private sector for having a system that works and is efficient thus ensuring they get their NHIF claims on time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Those who are familiar know that NHIF works well with the private sector. Why is it that most of the reimbursements go to the private sector?” he posed.