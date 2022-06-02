Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Map of Mali.

World

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali ‘terrorist’ attack

Published

Bamako (AFP), Jun 2 – A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, the MINUSMA mission said.

The casualties were members of the mission’s Jordanian contingent, a security official said separately on condition of anonymity.

The Mali mission is one of the UN’s biggest peacekeeping operations and also one of its most dangerous © AFP/File / Souleymane Ag Anara

The convoy was hit by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that lasted about an hour, MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted.

“Unfortunately, one of the blue helmets succumbed to his wounds following the attack,” he posted in French.

No details were given about the suspected attackers.

In a statement, the UN’s special representative for Mali and head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, said the peacekeepers repelled the assailants, who were heavily armed.

“I strongly condemn this attack, which is another desperate attempt by terrorist groups to hamper the quest for peace in Mali and the implementation of MINUSMA’s mandate,” he said.

The attack was the fifth incident to occur in Mali’s Kidal region in a week, the statement said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, according to a spokesperson, saying attacks on peacekeepers “may constitute war crimes under international law.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly,” the spokesperson said.

MINUSMA — the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali — was deployed in 2013 to help shore up the fragile Sahel state in the face of jihadist attacks.

With 13,000 members, the mission is one of the UN’s biggest peacekeeping operations, and also one of its most dangerous. It says 172 troops have died from hostile acts.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Mali is struggling with a decade-long jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The ruling junta has turned away from France and towards Russia in its efforts to stem violence that began in the north of the country and spread to the centre, and then to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Special Report

Ukraine war boosts Africa’s humanitarian emergency: UN official

Libreville,  May 31 – The war in Ukraine is heaping further pressure on Africa’s fast-growing population of vulnerable people, a UN refugee official says....

2 days ago

World

UN rights chief falls under wheels of China’s propaganda machine

Beijing, May 27 – Beijing’s propaganda machine has outwitted the UN human rights chief on her visit to China, campaigners say, leaving the envoy...

6 days ago

World

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

United Nations (United States) (AFP), May 27 – China and Russia on Thursday vetoed a US-led bid at the United Nations to toughen sanctions...

6 days ago

World

Australia bidding to host UN climate summit, set new emissions target

Suva, May 26 – Australia will present a more ambitious UN emissions target “very soon” and is bidding to co-host a COP summit with...

7 days ago

World

Taliban ‘making women invisible’ in Afghanistan: UN expert

Kabul,  May 26 – The Taliban government’s restrictions on women are aimed at making them “invisible” in Afghan society, a UN human rights observer...

7 days ago

World

UN human rights chief begins contentious China visit

Beijing (AFP), May 23 – The UN human rights chief met China’s top diplomat Monday as she began a six-day trip to the country...

May 23, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expands cabinet, but no finance minister

Colombo, May 20 – Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed nine more ministers Friday to an “all-party government” tasked with trying to steer the country out...

May 20, 2022

World

US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine) (AFP), May 6 – US President Joe Biden announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine, as dozens of civilians were evacuated...

May 7, 2022