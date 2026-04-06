UNON, Rwanda High Commission to lead Nairobi Commemoration of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — The United Nations Office at Nairobi, in collaboration with the Rwanda High Commission in Kenya, will lead UN agencies, diplomats, and the Rwandan community in marking the 32nd anniversary of the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The commemorative event, scheduled for Tuesday at the UN Office at Nairobi Complex, will bring together government officials, diplomats, and members of the public to honor victims and reflect on lessons from one of the world’s most devastating atrocities.

This year’s global theme, “Remember, Unite, Renew,” underscores the importance of remembrance, unity, and a renewed commitment to preventing genocide and promoting reconciliation.

Key speakers will include Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, UN Under-Secretary General & Director-General, Zainab Hawa Bangura, and Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei.

The annual day of reflection was formally designated by the UN General Assembly to be observed every April 7, specifically recognizing the genocide against the Tutsi following a revision in 2018.

During the 1994 genocide, more than 800,000 people were systematically killed within approximately 100 days. Organizers say the Nairobi commemoration will offer an opportunity for remembrance, solidarity with survivors, and renewed international commitment to uphold peace, human dignity, and prevent mass atrocities.