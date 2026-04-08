Mudavadi Receives Credentials of New UN Resident Coordinator Garry Conille

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday received the credentials of newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator Garry Conille, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UN system.

Mudavadi said he formally welcomed Conille at the Railways Headquarters in Nairobi and congratulated him on his appointment to lead the United Nations’ development operations in the country.

“Received the credentials of H.E. Dr. Garry Conille, Resident Coordinator Designate of the United Nations in Kenya, at Railways Headquarters and congratulated him on his appointment to lead the UN system’s development operations in the country,” Mudavadi said in a statement.

He noted that Conille assumes office at a pivotal moment as the United Nations Office at Nairobi continues to expand its role as a global hub for multilateral engagement, describing Nairobi as the only United Nations headquarters duty station in the Global South.

Mudavadi also paid tribute to Conille’s predecessor, Stephen Jackson, thanking him for his service and contribution to Kenya’s development agenda.

“I also appreciated the service of his predecessor, Dr. Stephen Jackson, for his contribution to Kenya and wished Dr. Conille success as he takes on this important mandate,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary expressed confidence in Conille’s leadership, citing his extensive experience in governance and multilateral cooperation, and reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to support the UN system in advancing key national priorities.

“With his extensive experience in governance and multilateral leadership, he brings strong capacity to deepen UN–Kenya cooperation,” Mudavadi said.

“I reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to support the United Nations Office at Nairobi and the wider UN system, while encouraging continued collaboration through platforms such as the Development Partnership Forum, which aligns support to key sectors including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, housing, and climate action.”

He added that sustained partnerships between Kenya and the United Nations would be critical in driving the country’s long-term economic transformation.

“Together, we will continue to strengthen partnerships that drive Kenya’s transformation into a competitive and resilient economy,” Mudavadi said.

On April 1, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Conille, a national of Haiti, as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya with the approval of the host government.

Conille brings more than two decades of experience in international development, humanitarian affairs, and public administration.

He most recently served as Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the United Nations Children’s Fund, where he led initiatives aimed at improving child welfare, strengthening health systems, and addressing systemic inequalities.

He previously served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jamaica and held a similar leadership role in Burundi.

Earlier in his career, he served as Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Office for Project Services and headed the Millennium Development Goals Support Unit at the United Nations Development Programme.

Outside the United Nations system, Conille has held senior leadership roles in national governance, including serving twice as Prime Minister of Haiti, most recently from May to November 2024, where he led efforts to address security challenges, governance reform, and humanitarian crises.

He also served as Chief of Staff to the office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Haiti, former United States President Bill Clinton, and as a senior advisor to former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Conille holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the State University of Haiti and a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the United States.