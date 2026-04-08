Kenya Protests UN Report on Haiti Mission, Says No Rape Complaints Were Filed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8— Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has formally written to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, raising concerns that a recent UN report failed to accurately reflect findings that cleared Kenyan personnel of rape allegations during their deployment in Haiti.

In a letter dated April 7, Mudavadi said allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse reported in August 2025 against Kenyan officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission were promptly investigated through a Board of Inquiry and found to be unsubstantiated.

The mission has since been transitioned to a Gang Suppression Force(GSF).

He stated that no formal complaints were filed with any authority, and findings were shared transparently with both Haitian and UN bodies.

“Investigations conducted were impartial and shared with all relevant stakeholders, including UN human rights offices and Haitian authorities,” Mudavadi wrote.

“These actions reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to accountability and due process.”

The report implicated Kenyan security agencies in four cases of sexual exploitation and abuse, all of which the UN said were confirmed following investigations.

Mudavadi expressed concern that the Secretary-General’s report, referenced as A/80/644, did not accurately capture these conclusions, potentially undermining the credibility of Kenyan forces involved in the mission.

He said the Kenyan government had directed its permanent missions in Geneva and New York to engage relevant UN offices to seek corrections and safeguard the integrity of MSS personnel.

Kenya deployed a contingent of security personnel to Haiti in 2024 under a UN-backed framework to restore stability in the violence-plagued Caribbean nation.

Mudavadi said the deployment reflects Kenya’s commitment as a responsible member of the international community, despite operational challenges and domestic opposition.

He criticized what he termed “media-driven sensationalism” surrounding the allegations, noting that the mission has operated under strict adherence to UN Security Council resolutions and human rights standards, including the protection of civilians and prevention of sexual violence.

According to Mudavadi, MSS personnel have undergone continuous training in human rights and civilian protection in collaboration with UN officials, ensuring high standards of professionalism and accountability.

“Throughout its deployment, the MSS strictly adhered to all operational frameworks, including the Concept of Operations and the Status of Forces Agreement. Notably, no reports have identified any misconduct,” he said.

Mudavadi added that the mission’s record had helped build international confidence, citing support pledged by multiple countries toward the proposed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), which is expected to succeed the MSS.

He also acknowledged the human cost of the deployment, noting that three Kenyan officers — Samuel Tomoi Kaetuai, Benedict Kabiru, and Kennedy Nzuve — lost their lives during the mission, while others sustained injuries.

Despite these challenges, Mudavadi said Kenya remains committed to supporting Haiti’s long-term stability and a smooth transition to the GSF, emphasizing Nairobi’s continued support for a rules-based international system.

“We reaffirm our commitment to Haiti’s stability and to a seamless transition to the GSF,” he said. “Kenya continues to believe that the international community has a responsibility to support Haiti in achieving lasting peace and security.”