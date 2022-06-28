Nakuru lawmaker accused of funding criminals freed after day-long grilling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 28 — Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has walked out of the Nakuru County DCI headquarters after close to nine hours of grilling.

Addressing the media outside the DCI offices on Tuesday, the lawmaker denied any connection with criminal gangs in his area.

He blamed his predicament on politics and dared those accusing him of funding criminal organizations to record statements with the police.

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in efforts to weed out criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

The MP claimed that he had made several attempts to address the issues with the police, local and regional administrators in vain.

Gikaria added that he also raised the issue of organized gangs in Nakuru Town East on the floor of the National Assembly.

He wondered why he was linked to a gang blamed for seven recent deaths which he only learnt of on Friday, June 26.

Gikaria was summoned by the DCI after DCI Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Maalim Mohamed, ordered a crackdown on gangs responsible for a spate of attacks in Nakuru often resulting in the murder of its victims.

