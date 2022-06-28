Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The MP claimed that he had made several attempts to address the issues with the police, local and regional administrators in vain/FILE

County News

Nakuru lawmaker accused of funding criminals freed after day-long grilling

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in efforts to weed out criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 28 — Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has walked out of the Nakuru County DCI headquarters after close to nine hours of grilling.

Addressing the media outside the DCI offices on Tuesday, the lawmaker denied any connection with criminal gangs in his area.

He blamed his predicament on politics and dared those accusing him of funding criminal organizations to record statements with the police.

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in efforts to weed out criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

The MP claimed that he had made several attempts to address the issues with the police, local and regional administrators in vain.

Gikaria added that he also raised the issue of organized gangs in Nakuru Town East on the floor of the National Assembly.

He wondered why he was linked to a gang blamed for seven recent deaths which he only learnt of on Friday, June 26.

Gikaria was summoned by the DCI after DCI Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Maalim Mohamed, ordered a crackdown on gangs responsible for a spate of attacks in Nakuru often resulting in the murder of its victims.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mohamed gave the directive on Sunday after yet another incident where a woman was robbed and raped bringing the number of documented cases to six.

R. Valley RC orders crackdown in Nakuru amid cult-like murders of mostly rape victims

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nakuru East MP Gikaria grilled by DCI over involvement in Criminal Gangs

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 28 – Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria was on Tuesday grilled for close to nine hours by Directorate of Criminal...

21 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja not out of the woods yet as petitioner moves to High Court to block him from Governor’s seat over degree

NAIROBI, Kenya June 28 – A petitioner, Dennis Wahome, has moved to court to block the gubernatorial bid of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate...

40 mins ago

County News

Loitoktok court fines 2 men Sh150,000 each for overloading in suit by KeNHA

James Gitu and Kenedy Njoroge were arrested by officials from the Kenya Highways Authority (KeNHA) on May 26, 2022 along Emali-Loitoktok highway at Simba...

1 hour ago

County News

Middle-aged man in court for defiling his daughter

Esther Tepenoi Saotet, mother of the girl narrated how on August 18, 2021 she received a call from the matron of the school where...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Court orders DCI to produce Cohen’s original will

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has been directed to produce the original will of the late...

2 hours ago

County News

Drought worst-hit counties: Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana, worst hit by drought

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28-Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, and Wajir counties have been hardest hit by the ongoing drought after four failed seasons in parts of...

2 hours ago

County News

Govt disburses Sh 1.1bn to vulnerable families in 4 drought-hit counties

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Government has disbursed Sh1.1bn to vulnerable families in Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, and Turkana counties to cushion them against the...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua says govt has failed to tame insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his war with the government, this time accusing it of...

3 hours ago