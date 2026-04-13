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KWS said the lion is believed to have attacked a baby hippopotamus, triggering a fierce and fatal retaliatory response from the calf’s mother/KWS

NATIONAL NEWS

11-year-old lion Kiminati dies after violent encounter with Hippo in Maasai Mara

Wildlife Service says lion likely attacked a hippo calf before fatal retaliatory strike by mother hippo, highlighting harsh realities of predator-prey dynamics.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed the death of an 11-year-old male lion, Kiminati, in the Maasai Mara ecosystem following a violent encounter with a hippo.

In a statement on Sunday, KWS said the lion is believed to have attacked a baby hippopotamus, triggering a fierce and fatal retaliatory response from the calf’s mother.

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The confrontation left the lion with severe injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

“A somber moment in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service confirms the death of an 11-year-old male lion, Kiminati, from the Maasai Mara ecosystem,” KWS said.

“The lion is believed to have preyed on a baby hippo, triggering a fierce retaliatory attack from the mother. Despite the resilience lions are known for, the injuries sustained were severe and ultimately fatal.”

The agency noted that the incident underscores the unpredictable and often dangerous dynamics of the wild, where even apex predators are not immune to fatal risks during hunts.

“This incident is a powerful reminder of the realities of life in the wild. Survival in nature is never guaranteed—every hunt carries risk, and even the most dominant predators can become vulnerable in an instant,” the statement added.

Highly aggressive

Wildlife experts say encounters between lions and hippos are rare but highly aggressive when they occur, given the territorial and highly protective nature of hippos, especially when defending their young.

The Kenya Wildlife Service further emphasized that the incident reflects the delicate ecological balance within Kenya’s conservation areas, where wildlife continuously navigates threats ranging from territorial conflicts to environmental pressures.

KWS reiterated its commitment to safeguarding wildlife while allowing natural ecological processes to unfold without interference.

The death of Kiminati has drawn attention to the harsh realities of survival in the wild, highlighting that even the strongest predators remain vulnerable to nature’s unforgiving dynamics.

KWS said it remains committed to monitoring and protecting the country’s wildlife while allowing natural ecological processes to take their course in these ecosystems.

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