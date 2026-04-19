Osotsi Accuses State of Cover-Up in Kisumu Assault Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has raised concerns over what he describes as irregularities in the handling of investigations following his violent attack in Kisumu, citing discrepancies in arrests and court proceedings.

Speaking during a rally in Nakuru, Osotsi alleged that although several suspects had been identified, only a small number were arrested and presented in court.

At the same time, Osotsi commended residents of Kisumu for their role in identifying individuals linked to the incident.

“But because the government is involved, I saw something strange; even there in court, they only arrested three people.Those three who were not arrested. They were called on the phone and told to hand themselves in.”

He added; “The other 14, when those ones were going to court, they were right there inside the court. What kind of a country are we living in?”

Eric Otieno, alias ‘Dube’, Vincent Odhiambo, alias ‘Tinga’, and Carlos Owiti, alias ‘Kalonje’, were arraigned before Resident Magistrate Daniel Chumba on April 17, where they denied charges of robbery with violence and stealing, contrary to the Penal Code.

The prosecution, alleged that the trio, alongside accomplices still at large, allegedly attacked the Vihiga Senator and robbed him of valuables during an incident at an eatery in Kisumu on April 8.

The court granted each of the accused a bond of Ksh.1 million, with the case set for mention on May 6, 2026.