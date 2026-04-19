Gachagua claims Kindiki’s emissary sought leniency amid rising political Tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his criticism of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, rejecting calls to tone down his attacks.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed that Kindiki had reached out through an intermediary seeking leniency, but said he could not relent over what he described as serious past actions.

“Yesterday, Professor Kindiki sent a friend to talk to me, saying that we are too harsh on him and that we should go slow on him, and forgive him if we have wronged him. Professor, we have no problem. We forgive you for your sins. But there are two things we are unable to forgive you for, and we must come for you,” he told the congregation.

Gachagua accused Kindiki, during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary, of overseeing alleged excesses during the 2024 Gen Z protests and failing to sustain the fight against illicit brews.

“I’m unable to forgive you for sabotaging the war on illicit brews that has been killing our people. That war was successful, and as CS Interior, William Ruto instructed you to sabotage that war,” he said.

“Professor Kindiki, we are unable to forgive you for sabotaging a programme that would have saved an entire generation. For those two things, much as you are crying, we will make sure that you and William Ruto go home—one way—for killing our children and for sabotaging the war on illicit brew,” Gachagua added.