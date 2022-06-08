Connect with us

June 7, 2022 | State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena addresses hundreds of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in Mombasa who endorsed the Raila Odinga's ticket for August 9 State House race/COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kanze Dena breaks from tradition to join Raila, Martha campaign

In an unprecedented departure from a tradition set by previous holders of the office who restrained from publicly participating in electoral campaigns including of those of their bosses, the former news anchor accompanied Martha Karua to Mombasa for campaigns organized under the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake lobby.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 8 — State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has hit the ground running to campaign for the Odinga-Karua presidential ticket which enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and most of his Cabinet.

In the video, Dena is seen addressing hundreds of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in Mombasa, who endorsed the Raila Odinga’s ticket for August 9 State House race.

Wamezoea tunapigana na magredi ya pilau majikoni lakini sasa tumeongeza magurudumu tuko mbele. (They’re used to seeing us in the kitchen but now we’ve added momentum and we’re ahead),” she stated.

Karua was attending the the 70th anniversary of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization, Coast Chapter and she was accompanied by several women leaders including Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu who also doubles as Azimio’s Assistant Presidential Chief Agent, and Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko.

Azimio’s Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua heads back to Nairobi on a chartered flight after attending the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake meeting in Mombasa. She is accompanied by Mvita MP  Abdullswamad Sheriff, Likoni’s Mishi Mboko and Nyeri DG Caroline Karugu/COURTESY

The meeting brought together women from Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties.

The event held at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa was also attended by Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Taveta MP Naomi Shaba.

Karua took the opportunity to rally women into supporting their candidature, saying that it’s only in Azimio where women are guaranteed leadership opportunities.

Karua also assured the women that they will fulfil promises contained in the recently launched Azimio manifesto.

She also called for peace during the electioneering period.

“Let’s not be afraid. We can conduct peaceful politics and campaigns,” she stated.

