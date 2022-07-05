Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Eminent Persons for County Peer Review Mechanism pose for a photo with the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua at State House, Nairobi. /PSCU.

JOBS

Uhuru appoints 9 Eminent Persons to serve in County Peer Review panel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed nine members who will serve in the panel of Eminent Persons for the County Peer Review Mechanism (CPRM).

The CPRM initiative is a multi-agency effort involving more than 20 state agencies, constitutional commissions and independent offices under the coordination of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Kenya Secretariat in partnership with the Council of Governors (CoG).

They include: Professor Olive Mugenda, Archbishop Emeritus Eliud Wabukhala, Ambassador Rukia Ahmed Subow and Dr. John Kakonge.

Others are Dr. Josephine Kulea, Dr. Wanjiru Kamau, Dr. Hassan Bashir, Pete Ondeng and Salesa Adano Abudo.

“The Eminent Personalities will be charged with the responsibility of discussing with individual governors the findings arising from the peer reviews and how they will be implemented for the benefit of local citizens as well as the good of the country,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said.

The Eminent Personalities will be charged with the responsibility of discussing with individual governors the findings arising from the peer reviews and how they will be implemented for the benefit of local citizens as well as the good of the country.

The County Peer Review Mechanism, modeled on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), will culminate in a national summit of the CPRM where governors will peer-review each other while the Presidency will be an observer as an interested party.

The initiative grants citizens opportunities to democratically dialogue with their leaders and mutually agree upon commitments to be prioritized for implementation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Besides enhancing public participation in governance and development, the CPRM reports will also be useful as oversight instruments for Members of County Assemblies and the houses of Parliament. 

Kenya is the first member state of the 42 members-strong APRM to voluntarily cascade the principles of governance to sub-national levels through actual peer-reviews pitched at the level of governors.

President Kenyatta commended Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Machakos, Nakuru and Siaya counties for making significant progress in the implementation of the initiative.

The President also singled out Vihiga, Kilifi, Nyandarua and Kakamega as counties that have made notable progress.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

June 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kanze Dena breaks from tradition to join Raila, Martha campaign

In an unprecedented departure from a tradition set by previous holders of the office who restrained from publicly participating in electoral campaigns including of...

June 8, 2022

County News

Treasury yet to disburse Sh83bn to counties- CoG

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-The Council of Governors says the National Treasury is yet to disburse 23 percent of revenue to counties for the financial...

May 30, 2022

Top stories

Donors threaten to reallocate Sh39bn conditional grants amid stand-off on County Govts’ Grants Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – County governments risk losing an estimated Sh39 billion held as conditional grants after MPs, Council of Governors, and the...

March 22, 2022

Politics

President Kenyatta did not arrange any meeting with Mt Kenya Leaders, Kanze says

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – State House has denied the existence of any meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Central Kenya leaders. Spokesperson Kanze...

March 17, 2022

Kenya

High cost of living not exclusive to Kenya, Russia- Ukraine war to blame- Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1-State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said that it’s not only Kenya that is experiencing  high cost of living, saying...

March 15, 2022

Kenya

Incomplete Big 4 projects will be carried on by next government- Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said projects under the Big four agenda which will be incomplete after...

March 15, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta committed to free and fair elections: Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Friday said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to free and fair elections. Speaking...

March 4, 2022