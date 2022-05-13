Karua rallies women to elect transformative leaders in Aug polls

KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has challenged women to be intentional and elect transformative leaders who will better their lives in the August polls.

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday during the celebrations to mark 70th anniversary of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization, Karua said women have track records of being developmental conscious.

“Take this opportunity as women and give Kenyans proper leaders in this coming poll,” she said.

Karua stressed that women have the capacity to decide who holds various elective positions.

She pointed out that the same strength that has been exhibited in women organizations should be used to give direction during the August polls.

Karua who is a contender to be the running mate of Raila Odinga, the flag bearer of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance noted that good leadership should be in all the carders of elective positions.

She said even if the country elects Raila as the president but makes mistakes in other elective positions then the desired changes needed in the country will not be realized.

She noted that women must take a leading role in ensuring that those elected at the ward level, Governors and Members of Parliament must be people of good character.

“Even if you elect Raila, then make a mistake of electing bad leaders, then you will not enjoy the fruits of devolution,” she said.

The event was attended by Ida Odinga, the wife to Raila, Muranga Woman Representative Shabina Chege and MYWO chairlady Rahab Mwikali.

Karua took the opportunity to drum up support for Raila noting that he is the right person to lead the nation as the fifth president.

“He has lost elections in the past, he did not tire, he soldiered on and I can see in the horizon, he is going to be the president of this nation,” she said.

Karua also called for peaceful elections devoid of insults that can stir violence among supporters.