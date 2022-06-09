Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ochieng's public statement makes him the second prominent Principal Secretary after Interior's Karanja Kibicho to have gone all out in launching attacks against the DP in a bid to promote President Kenyatta's preferred choice, Odinga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs’ Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Peter Munya (Agriculture), dismissed Ruto’s planned launch of his manifesto on June 30 as an attempt to copy Raila Odinga’s blueprint.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — ICT and Innovation Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng is the latest official in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to launch a public attack on Deputy President William Ruto as public officials loyal to the Head of State adopt an active role in presidential campaigns.

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs’ Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Peter Munya (Agriculture), dismissed Ruto’s planned launch of his manifesto on June 30 as an attempt to copy Raila Odinga’s blueprint.

“Do you actually need 3 weeks to copy and paste the Azimio document. How will you visit 47 counties if you visit central Kenya 3 times a week. Just asking for a concerned friend,” Ochieng remarked in a quoted retweet to Wednesday’s news update on Ruto’s planned launch.

His public statement makes him the second prominent Principal Secretary after Interior’s Karanja Kibicho to have gone all out in launching attacks against the DP in a bid to promote President Kenyatta’s preferred choice, Odinga.

He spoke a just a day after State House Press Secretary Kanze Dena joined the campaign trail departing from a tradition by her predecessors who kept of active politics including re-election campaigns for their bosses aside from managing media relations.

The former news anchor accompanied Martha Karua to Mombasa for campaigns organized under the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake lobby on Tuesday.

In the video, Dena is seen addressing hundreds of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa, who endorsed the Raila Odinga’s ticket for August 9 State House race.

Wamezoea tunapigana na magredi ya pilau majikoni lakini sasa tumeongeza magurudumu tuko mbele. (They’re used to seeing us in the kitchen but now we’ve added momentum and we’re ahead),” she stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karua was attending the the 70th anniversary of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization, Coast Chapter and she was accompanied by several women leaders including Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu who also doubles as Azimio’s Assistant Presidential Chief Agent, and Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been critical of public servants engaged in campaigns against the law which requires non-elected public officials seeking elective office to resign six months to an election.

The law also forbid the use of public resources including government vehicles on campaigns.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll scale up snake farming to generate revenues to pay Sh8.4tn debt: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Over 246,000 dead Kenyans in Voters Register – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The preliminary audit report of the Voters Register has revealed that there are 246,465 dead voters on record. According...

15 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Roots For Enhanced Transport Connectivity To Boost Kenya, Barbados Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados to boost the mutually...

16 hours ago

County News

Sh120mn set aside for Markets, weighbridges construction in Tana River 

TANA RIVER, Kenya, Jun 8 – To safeguard farmers and traders from exploitative businessmen and to increase the Own Source Revenue (OSR), the Tana...

18 hours ago

World

Intersex person to vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 8 – Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated...

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

PICTURES: Museveni’s presumed successor meets President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday at State House,...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kanze Dena breaks from tradition to join Raila, Martha campaign

In an unprecedented departure from a tradition set by previous holders of the office who restrained from publicly participating in electoral campaigns including of...

20 hours ago