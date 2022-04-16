Connect with us

Kenya

Kalonzo Musyoka leads vote hunting for Raila in Kajiado

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will on Saturday lead the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya campaigns in Kajiado to drum up support for the Raila Odinga-led led coalition ahead of the August 9 elections.

Musyoka will begin his rally at Bush Camp in Kajiado Central before addressing a roadside rally at Kajiado town.

He will later proceed to Bisili town where he will also address the Azimio supporters.

The wiper Party leader will be accompanied by Azimio- one Kenya candidates running for various seats in the Rift Valley region county.

His visit comes at a time when different political parties are on the race to gather support in different parts of the country a few months to the polls.

Two months ago, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga visited the county including in a continuous effort to counter his arch rival William Ruto influence in the county.

