Junet: Muhoho locked Raila out of key campaign nerve centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 — National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has claimed Muhoho Kenyatta, operated a highly restricted Azimio la Umoja campaign nerve centre in Nairobi’s Westlands that was inaccessible even to presidential candidate Raila Odinga, amid a fresh fallout from the coalition’s 2022 General Election loss .

Junet, who served in the Azimio la Umoja campaign secretariat, said the Westlands office was at the centre of decisions on the recruitment and payment of election agents—an exercise that ultimately collapsed, leaving Raila without agents in key regions.

“It is from this office—out of bounds for nearly all of us, including the candidate—that they claimed to handle agents’ payments and other logistics. These are facts, not conjecture,” Junet said in a statement issued Saturday.

The Suna East MP placed responsibility for the agents’ failure squarely on former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Muhoho, dismissing allegations that he mishandled campaign funds.

“The answer is simple, clear, and verifiable: former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta,” Junet said.

According to Junet, Muhoho subsequently appointed a man identified as Patrick Mburu to oversee the recruitment and payment of agents.

Mburu, Junet said, presented himself as an IT expert capable of detecting and preventing manipulation of results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Junet further claimed that Mburu remains a close aide to the former president, citing his recent travel to Nigeria alongside Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as evidence of his continued proximity to top political figures.

He maintained that no agents were ultimately deployed for Raila Odinga in key regions, including Mt Kenya and Luo Nyanza, describing the episode as “a long con game.”

Junet also rejected claims that he betrayed Odinga, arguing that his continued elevation within ODM contradicted such accusations.

“Hon. Raila Odinga would have had no reason whatsoever to appoint me as Leader of Minority in the National Assembly if I had truly betrayed him,” Junet said, adding that he had handled sensitive party assignments “with fidelity and diligence.”

The remarks were made in response to renewed accusations by Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who accused Junet of deflecting blame and questioned when funds from Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly became problematic.

Sifuna insisted that Uhuru was a key financier of the Odinga campaign.

“The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way,” Sifuna said.

“I would like to ask Junet: when exactly did Uhuru’s money become bad? When you were receiving it, which portion did you fail to remit to the party and instead spend with your wives?”

Sifuna said the renewed public debate was timely as ODM prepares to audit the 2022 election, calling on all leaders to openly account for their roles during the campaign.

He also dismissed claims that ODM had shifted its political stance ahead of the 2027 General Election, maintaining that Raila Odinga has never endorsed President William Ruto for a second term.

“Raila told me clearly that Ruto must go home in 2027,” Sifuna said.

The exchange has exposed widening cracks within ODM and the broader Azimio coalition as the 2027 polls draw closer.