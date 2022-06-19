Connect with us

India is the only Quad member that has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World

India calls on EU to fight against terrorism, resolve Ukraine conflict

Published

India on Friday (local time) called on the EU to collectively fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to resolve the Ukraine conflict in order to resolve the peace and security challenges at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

India’s deputy envoy to United Nations, R Ravindra said, “The EU has an important role to play in our continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging challenges. India is the chair of the counter-terrorism committee and 1988 sanctions committee. In this capacity, India would like the EU to step up its support to make our fight against terrorism a collective fight and one fought with “zero tolerance”, without any double-speak.”

He highlighted the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict and stressed the need to strengthen the partnership and linkages between the UN and regional organisations.

“The world continues to be confronted with peace and security challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis, and its consequent food and energy security challenges. This is disproportionally impacting the global south.”

“We need to strengthen the partnership and enhance linkages between the UN and regional organisations in line with Chapter 8 of the UN Charter. We need to pursue greater international cooperation and solidarity to overcome our common challenges,” Ravindra added.

He said that India supports all diplomatic efforts including the resumption of talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to end the conflict which has impacted the whole world.

“The conflict is having a destabilising effect with broader regional and global implications. The increasing oil prices and shortage of food grains and fertilizer are having a disproportionate impact on the global south. The EU should play a leading role in alleviating the adverse impact of the Ukraine crisis in day to day life of people living in vulnerable countries.”

The deputy envoy also said that India and the EU share a common interest in ensuring security prosperity and sustainable development in the multipolar world.

“India has advocated the need for reformed multilateralism. We have been consistent in calling for meaningful and comprehensive reform of the global multilateral architecture including the UN Security Council. EU has an important role to play in tackling global challenges with the UN and the core of multilateral efforts.”

